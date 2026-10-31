Several people were killed in a crash involving three cars in Suffolk Park, south of Byron Bay in Australia. This was reported by ABC News.

Crash on Broken Head Road

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Broken Head Road shortly before 11:00 following reports of a collision involving three vehicles. Emergency services continue to work at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the injured

Paramedics from the New South Wales Ambulance service are providing assistance to several injured people. Two of them, including a teenage boy, are in serious condition. One other person sustained minor injuries.

The Westpac Helicopter was deployed to assist, but as of the time of publication, no patients had been taken to hospital by it. Road closures were introduced on Broken Head Road because the helicopter was due to land on the road. ABC notes that information about the crash is being clarified.

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