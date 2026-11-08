In Dubai, triplets who were born about two months premature and spent more than a month in a neonatal intensive care unit are thriving at home. Nearly nine months after the birth, doctors declared all three children healthy, The National reports.

Izaan, Liyana and Eshaal were born on February 13 at Emirates Speciality Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City. Their parents, Pakistani couple Sarish Iqbal and Umer Nawaz, became parents for the first time.

Premature birth

The pregnancy was high-risk and required regular monitoring. Iqbal was taken to hospital after her amniotic membranes ruptured and her cervix began to dilate, indicating a likelihood of premature delivery. According to Nawaz, doctors decided to deliver the patient because the mother's safety was the priority.

The delivery lasted nearly nine hours. The children were delivered by caesarean section at intervals of about one hour. Doctors needed about five hours to stabilize each newborn, after which they were transferred to a specialized intensive care unit. They remained there for more than a month.

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Care in hospital and at home

Two weeks after the children were born, while they were still in the unit, air attacks began in the UAE. Nawaz said that after the family returned home to the Dubai Silicon Oasis area, the sounds of missiles and their interceptions could be heard, and windows shook from the explosions.

Obstetrician and gynecologist Anfal Akram Al-Mashaykhi noted that a triplet pregnancy requires frequent examinations, the work of specialists from different fields, and individualized planning. Pediatric and neonatology consultant Monika Kaushal added that caring for three premature babies at the same time requires a clear division of responsibilities and coordination from the delivery room to intensive care.

Doctors explained that at the 32nd week of pregnancy, the children's organs and body systems are still developing, so they require careful monitoring. According to the father, both girls have already started crawling.

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