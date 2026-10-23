Dubai Municipality in the UAE has prepared 10 temporary water collection lakes at strategic locations. They are intended to receive runoff during heavy rainfall and reduce the burden on the main drainage networks, The National reports.

Round-the-clock response

According to the publication, a team of 675 people will be available around the clock to respond to emergencies. It includes engineers, supervisors, administrative staff, drivers and field workers.

Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, director general of Dubai Municipality’s Waste and Sewerage Agency, said that the response system combines specialized teams, modern equipment and flexible operational plans to prepare for the rainy season.

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Drainage infrastructure

According to Al Marzouqi, the priority is the readiness of infrastructure and emergency resources for changing weather conditions, managing accumulations of rainwater and responding to requests depending on their urgency and the needs of a specific location.

The preparations also include continuous monitoring, preventive maintenance and coordination with strategic partners. Earlier in October, The National reported that Dubai plans to increase the capacity of its rainwater drainage system sevenfold as part of a 30 billion dirham infrastructure project.

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