Dubai Police in the UAE plan to install additional smart traffic cameras after more than 27,000 traffic violations were detected in October. The new equipment is intended to help more effectively detect dangerous driver behavior, including using phones while driving and failing to wear seat belts, The National reports.

AI for detecting violations

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the Dubai Police General Department of Traffic, said that the existing systems use artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to accurately detect violations. According to him, they can record drivers’ actions that are difficult for regular traffic patrols to notice.

The official stressed that distraction while driving is one of the most dangerous actions on the road. Phone calls, browsing social media, reading or sending messages divert the driver’s attention and reduce reaction time in the event of sudden braking by another vehicle, the appearance of a pedestrian, or a change in the traffic situation.

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“The road requires the driver’s full attention. Any distraction can have tragic consequences not only for the driver but also for other road users,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan said.

Fines for phone use and seat belts

Using a mobile phone or being distracted while driving in Dubai carries a fine of 800 dirhams, which is about $217. Drivers who do not wear a seat belt face a fine of 700 dirhams.

Police also reminded motorists that seat belts reduce the risk of serious injuries in collisions, as they help prevent passengers from striking interior components or being ejected from the vehicle. Law enforcement officers promised to take decisive measures against drivers who systematically violate the rules or operate vehicles dangerously.

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