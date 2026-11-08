Dubai Municipality in the UAE has unveiled a fully electric truck for collecting and transporting waste. The initiative is part of the city’s work to develop a sustainable waste management system and protect the urban environment, The National reports.

Range and batteries

The electric garbage truck can travel up to 150 kilometres on a single charge. It is equipped with three lithium-ion batteries with a combined weight of about 2.2 tonnes.

The municipality said that introducing electric vehicles into waste collection and transportation operations supports the transition to a circular economy, helps reduce reliance on conventional vehicles, improve energy efficiency and cut emissions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strategy through 2041

The initiative aligns with Dubai’s Integrated Waste Management Strategy through 2041. It provides for an 18% reduction in waste generation and the diversion of 100% of waste from landfills by 2041.

Saeed Safar, director of Dubai Municipality’s Waste Operations Department, called the use of electric vehicles in waste collection and transportation a practical step toward applying clean and innovative technologies in daily operations.

Read us on