Dubai will open the final bridge on Friday as part of the reconstruction of the roundabout near the World Trade Centre. The bridge, more than one kilometre long, will provide a route between Al Majlis Street and 2nd December Street and reduce travel time between them from six minutes to one minute, The National reports.

Bridge capacity

According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, the bridge will be able to accommodate up to 3,000 vehicles per hour. Once the work is completed, the project will include five bridges with a total length of 5 km.

The emirate’s authorities expect that the reconstruction of the interchange will benefit at least 500,000 residents and visitors. According to the authority’s estimate, the average delay at the intersection should decrease by 12 minutes, to 90 seconds.

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Cost and further work

The total cost of the work is estimated at more than 696 million dirhams. Dubai Roads and Transport Authority Director General Mattar Al Tayer said the reconstruction should improve traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road and connections between the emirate’s economic, commercial and residential areas.

The project also complements the upgrade of Al Mustaqbal Street planned for 2027. It предусматривает the construction of bridges and tunnels with a total length of 1.5 km, as well as widening the street to four lanes in each direction.

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