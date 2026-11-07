In Dubai, UAE, Lootah Robotics has opened the country’s first specialized showroom for humanoid robots. At the opening of the venue near the Dubai International Financial Centre, five humanoid robots gave presentations, danced and played football with children. According to The National, dozens of guests attended the event, while more than 4,000 people from different countries watched the opening broadcast.

Dubai’s plans for robotization

Lootah Robotics founder Yousif Al Lootah linked the opening to Dubai’s plan to deploy 200,000 robots by 2032. Dubai’s robotics and automation programme was launched in 2022. It also envisages increasing robotics’ contribution to the emirate’s GDP to 9% and placing Dubai among the world’s top 10 centres for robotics and automation.

Al Lootah said robots should not replace workers but complement their work. On the opening day, the showroom had 28 robots. According to him, another three devices were expected the next day and another 16 the following week.

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Sales, rentals and technical support

The company offers not only humanoid robots, but also models for cleaning, service provision and inspections. Its range also includes robots for fire safety systems, intended for construction and oil and gas companies. Offices and a warehouse with additional devices are located above the showroom.

Lootah Robotics plans to sell robots to individual clients and rent them out. Purchase prices range from 50,000 to 3 million dirhams, while rental costs range from less than 5,000 dirhams to hundreds of thousands of dirhams. The company had already sold humanoid robots to private buyers before the showroom opened and offers programming, operation and maintenance of the equipment.

Market growth

According to International Data Corporation, global shipments of humanoid robots rose by 432% year on year in the first half of 2026, reaching nearly 25,000 units. Revenue from their sales exceeded $740 million.

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