On November 10, Dubai opens a 110-metre pedestrian bridge that will directly connect the Coca-Cola Arena in the City Walk district with the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station. According to Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, the crossing is intended to facilitate access to entertainment venues and improve the city’s pedestrian infrastructure.

Bridge capacity

The bridge will be able to accommodate approximately 10,000 pedestrians per hour, the authority said. This represents 59% of the Coca-Cola Arena’s capacity during a single event.

The Roads and Transport Authority expects the project to help reduce traffic around City Walk and the arena. The bridge was built by Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, The National reports.

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Pedestrian network development plan

The construction of the crossing is part of the Roads and Transport Authority’s five-year plan to build 31 pedestrian bridges and tunnels at key locations across the emirate. The programme provides for improving the safety of road users, developing sustainable mobility and making first- and last-mile travel easier.

The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels in Dubai increased from 26 in 2006 to 178 at the end of 2025. According to the authority, the pedestrian fatality rate fell from 9.5 cases per 100,000 population in 2007 to 0.22 cases in 2025.

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