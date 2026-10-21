Dubai to change speed limits on five roads — The National

In Dubai, UAE, speed limits on five city roads will change from November 1. The changes are being introduced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and city police as part of the Dubai Road Safety Strategy, The National reports. Limits will be raised on three streets and lowered on two.

Sections with higher limits

On Al Asayel Street, the limit will increase from 60 to 80 km/h on the section between Oud Metha Street and Al Meydan Street. On Al Mustaqbal Street, between Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Meydan Street, the limit will rise from 60 to 70 km/h.

The speed limit on Latifa bint Hamdan Street will also be raised from 60 to 70 km/h on the section between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sections with lower limits

On Al Rebat Street, the speed limit will be reduced from 100 to 90 km/h on the section between Marrakech Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. On Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, the limit will be lowered from 80 to 70 km/h between 2nd December Street and Khalid bin Al Waleed Street.

The new limits are expected to take effect on November 1.

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