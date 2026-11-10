On November 12–13, Dublin will conduct the largest law enforcement and security operation in Ireland’s history during the European Political Community summit and an informal meeting of the European Council. Irish police will be supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, law enforcement officers from Latvia and Portugal, as well as other international law enforcement structures. Foreign officers will not be involved in direct patrols, BBC News reports.

Enhanced security measures

Police Commissioner Justin Kelly said these would be challenging days for law enforcement, but the service had prepared for various threats, including hybrid threats, public order disturbances and other interference. As RTÉ reports, he also said that recent bomb threats had no credible basis and that their authors sought to sow discord and destabilize democracies.

Last week, false bomb threats were sent to Irish public broadcaster RTÉ, radio station NewstalkFM and the editorial office of the Irish Independent newspaper. A number of European flights were also disrupted because of the threats.

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Throughout Thursday and Friday, police plan to carry out 15,000 12-hour shifts. More than 500 public order unit officers, 100 motorcyclists trained to escort convoys, and more than 200 motorcycle escorts will be on duty each day. More than 200 specialists, the police water unit and dog unit, and the Irish Defence Forces will be involved in search teams. A water cannon may be deployed if necessary.

Traffic restrictions in the city

About 50 international leaders are expected at the European Political Community meeting on Thursday. On Friday, the Convention Centre Dublin will host an informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU states and other international leaders. Participants will arrive via Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

Authorities warned of significant transport disruptions, primarily between the airports and the city centre. Security cordons will be established around the Convention Centre Dublin and the National Gallery of Ireland, with traffic and parking restrictions imposed. The Samuel Beckett Bridge will be closed to traffic from 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Dublin Airport will operate as normal, but passengers are advised to arrive early because of possible road delays.

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