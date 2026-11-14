Irish military bomb disposal experts neutralized a crude but viable explosive device in an office building on Merrion Square in central Dublin, Ireland. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing a statement by Irish police.

Investigation into the incident

Police arrived at the building on Friday afternoon after receiving a report about a suspicious object. Following an initial assessment, law enforcement officers called the Irish Defence Forces’ explosive ordnance disposal team to the scene.

Bomb disposal experts rendered the device safe. Law enforcement agencies launched an investigation but did not say when exactly the device may have been left in the office building and did not disclose other details.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Near the European Political Community summit

The previous day, on Thursday, a dinner for leaders participating in the European Political Community summit took place on the other side of Merrion Square. French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was a guest at the event, attended the meeting at the National Gallery of Ireland.

A security perimeter was established around the venue for the dinner, and roads near Merrion Square were closed. Police said the two-day gathering was the largest security operation in their history. The summit continued on Friday with an informal meeting of EU leaders at another venue, about 1.5 kilometers from where the device was found.

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