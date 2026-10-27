In Durban, South Africa, four men have been charged after being detained as part of an investigation into attacks on foreign nationals. Another detainee was released. TimesLIVE reports that violence and protests in the city are continuing despite the presence of police and military personnel.

Attacks in the city centre and Berea area

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating, among other incidents, an attack on a foreign national in Durban’s central business district on Wednesday afternoon, as well as the murder of a foreign national who, according to the investigation, was beaten to death in the city centre on Thursday morning.

Investigators also opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a group of march participants allegedly attacked two foreign nationals in the Berea area on Thursday morning. During one of the incidents, protesters stormed a visa office in the Morningside area, where shots were fired, the building was damaged and a foreign national was beaten.

Over the weekend, clashes between local delivery riders and foreign delivery riders also occurred in several areas of Durban. Police and private security were deployed in response.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of security forces’ actions

Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Haniff Hoosen and Active Citizen Coalition candidate Imtiaz Sayed questioned the effectiveness of deploying the army to support the police. Hoosen said the presence of the South African National Defence Force had yielded no visible results and had not given residents greater confidence in their safety.

Sayed called on the police to respond to intimidation and incitement to violence. At the same time, police stated that during marches they must balance protecting life and property, people’s right to protest, and ensuring compliance with the law.

Statements by civil society organisations

The Siyafana Sonke coalition, which brings together 160 organisations against Afrophobia and xenophobia, says that attacks and arson have forced some families, including those with children, to leave their homes. The coalition also said that vigilante groups had attacked foreigners, their businesses and housing. The organisation reported that the refugee reception centre on Che Guevara Road has been blocked since 6 October, while the camp opposite it is being used as an assembly point for violent marches.

On Monday, the army denied claims circulating on social media that military personnel had given the government warnings or recommendations regarding the influx of foreigners. It also did not respond to criticism of the effectiveness of its deployment, which, under a presidential directive, is due to end on Saturday.

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