Researchers have discovered long-term mercury contamination in the area of two ancient Maya cities — Coba and Xcach — on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Scientists analyzed sediment cores from beneath lakes near these settlements and recorded elevated mercury levels during different periods of the Maya civilization’s existence, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Traces of mercury in lake sediments

In Coba, a sharp increase in mercury levels began around 250 CE and lasted for about 150 years, at the beginning of the Classic period of Maya civilization. In Xcach, researchers recorded three such periods: approximately from 125 to 200 CE, another around the time of the increase in Coba, and from about 535 to 820 CE.

The authors of the study, published in the journal Science Advances, noted that it documents mercury contamination in the northern Maya lowlands, a region for which there had previously been little such data. The samples contained some of the highest mercury concentrations recorded for the Maya era.

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Cinnabar and effects on ecosystems

The Maya widely used bright red cinnabar as a pigment for paintings and temples, as well as in ceremonies and burial rites. This natural mineral is mercury sulfide and can be toxic. Scientists suggest that in Coba and Xcach, where cinnabar does not occur naturally in significant quantities, it may have been an important trade commodity.

According to the study’s lead author, Auburn University professor Matt Waters, the highest pollution levels around Coba and Xcach exceeded modern toxicological and contamination standards for centuries. Biological markers of bacteria, algae, cyanobacteria, shell-bearing organisms and non-biting midges also decreased or disappeared in the sediments. According to Waters, this indicates that mercury entered several levels of the food chain.

Co-author Savannah Wooten noted that the data do not establish a direct link between mercury and the decline of Maya cities during the Classic period. At the same time, the study points to mercury contamination as another possible factor among the environmental and climatic stresses that affected this period.

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