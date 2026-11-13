Explosions were heard in the southern Iranian port city of Jask on November 13. No consequences were reported in the city itself or in other areas of Hormozgan province, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the state agency IRNA, which quoted local sources.

Reports from Hormozgan

The report of explosions in Jask came a day after IRNA reported an “enemy” strike on the southern city of Sirik.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on November 13 that it had struck and destroyed a U.S. early-warning radar in Bahrain. According to the corps, this was a response to an attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by Iran and the United States

At the same time, U.S. Central Command said that American forces intercepted two Iranian attack drones heading toward Bahrain. According to CENTCOM, there were no casualties or damage as a result.

Jask is located on Iran’s coast of the Gulf of Oman, east of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is an important route for international oil supplies.

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