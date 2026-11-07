On November 7, a warning about a potential danger was briefly issued in the city of Jizan in southwestern Saudi Arabia. Several minutes later, the Saudi Civil Defense Service reported that the danger had passed.

Call to follow instructions

As reported by Anadolu Agency, the agency published a statement on the social network X and urged people to follow official instructions, avoid crowds and filming.

Escalation in the region

The warning came amid Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabian territory and military escalation in neighboring Yemen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government in its fight against the Houthis. The Houthis have controlled Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and a number of other provinces since 2014.

According to the agency, the current escalation began in July after a period of relative calm that followed a UN-mediated truce that began in April 2022.

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