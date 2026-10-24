In Juukan Gorge in Australia’s Pilbara region, archaeologists have collected about 50,000 artifacts during a full-scale excavation of the remains of a sacred rock shelter. Some of the finds date back about 50,000 years — a period when, according to archaeologists’ estimates, Australia’s Indigenous people reached this arid inland territory.

The excavations are being conducted on the lands of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people, known as PKKP, within Rio Tinto’s Brockman mining complex, about 60 kilometers northwest of Tom Price. The rock shelter was destroyed during a sanctioned Rio Tinto mining blast in 2020, prompting international condemnation. A large dome has been installed over the site’s remains to protect them.

Rare tools and traces of daily life

As ABC News reports, the PKKP-commissioned expedition is led by archaeologist Michael Slack of Scarp Archaeology. According to him, Aboriginal presence at the site can be traced continuously for more than 50,000 years, making Juukan one of Australia’s most important archaeological sites.

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Among the finds is a stone cutting tool dating back 40,000–50,000 years, as well as a handled blade dated to about 3,000 years ago. The handle was made from spinifex resin and kangaroo droppings. Archaeologists also found a fragment of a baler shell, which may indicate long-distance trade routes from the coast, located 350 kilometers away.

Data on ancient life

Scientists documented the remains of about 200 hearths and possible remnants of paperbark bedding in the rear part of the cave. Among tens of thousands of bone fragments, they found evidence that Tasmanian devils lived in Australia’s arid inland regions before disappearing from the mainland about 3,200 years ago.

Geochemical analysis of the artifacts is expected to help determine the origin of the raw materials, while research into charred organic remains will help reconstruct the diet of people who lived in the shelter at different times. PKKP traditional landowners said the results of the work are helping healing after the site’s destruction. The community also plans to reconstruct the rock shelter, drawing on life-size reconstructions of the French caves of Lascaux and Chauvet, although Juukan is unlikely to become a tourist destination.

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