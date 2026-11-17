In Egypt, the number of births among foreign nationals rose by 22% in 2025, to 31,158. At the same time, 1,952,128 births were registered among Egyptians, 16,268, or 0.8%, fewer than a year earlier, The National reports.

Declining birth rate among Egyptians

According to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the birth rate fell from 18.5 to 18.1 per thousand population. The total fertility rate stood at 2.36 children per woman last year, compared with 2.41 in 2024 and 3.5 according to the 2014 demographic survey.

The number of births among Egyptians is approximately 28% lower than in 2014, when 2.72 million births were registered in the country. The Egyptian government seeks to slow population growth through family planning programs, information campaigns, and support for women’s education and economic opportunities. The 2023–2030 strategy envisages reducing the total fertility rate to 2.1 children per woman.

Births among foreigners

Of the 31,158 births among foreign nationals, 13,992 were Sudanese children, accounting for 44.9% of the total. The published statistics do not explain whether the increase is related to the size of the foreign population, registration practices, or fertility levels.

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Egypt has hosted people who left their countries due to regional conflicts, including Syrians after the war began in 2011 and Sudanese after hostilities began in April 2023. According to government data cited by UN agencies, 1.5 million people from Sudan had arrived in the country by January 2026.

At the end of October, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees registered about 1.08 million refugees and asylum seekers in Egypt, including 843,387 Sudanese and 81,491 Syrians. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said in April that the country hosts more than 10.5 million refugees and migrants.

Natural population growth

Despite the decline in births, Egypt’s population continued to grow: births exceeded deaths by approximately 1.342 million in 2025. This was slightly lower than the previous year’s figure of about 1.357 million. This calculation of natural population growth does not take migration into account.

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