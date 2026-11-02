In Egypt, researchers have discovered a large structure about 2,600 years old beneath Kom C mound in the ancient city of Buto. Sentinel-1 radar imagery from the European Space Agency satellite and electrical resistivity scanning of the soil were used for the search, Live Science reports.

Structure beneath Kom C mound

Buto, modern-day Tell el-Fara'in, is located in the northwestern part of the Nile Delta. In ancient times, the city was considered a sacred center of the cult of the cobra goddess Wadjet. Archaeologists have studied the upper layers of the site for years, where they found remains from the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, but high groundwater levels hindered deeper excavations.

Radar data indicated an oval anomaly measuring 128 meters long and 62 meters wide. The team then laid 15 parallel electrical tomography lines across an area of about 5,400 square meters. The method makes it possible to assess underground layers by passing electrical current through the soil.

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Sandy foundation for mudbrick walls

At a depth of three to six meters, researchers recorded a large mudbrick structure attributed to the 26th Dynasty, or the Saite period of 688–525 BC. The dating is based on stratigraphy, brick shape, ceramics, and radiocarbon analysis of associated organic material. The purpose of the structure has not been definitively established: the study authors suggest it could have been a tomb, priests' dwelling, or religious sanctuary.

Beneath the walls, at a depth of six to seven meters, they found a thick layer of clean sand. Scientists believe it was used as a foundation that could distribute the structure's weight, drain water, and protect the bricks from moisture in the unstable clay soils of the Nile Delta. A 10-by-10-meter excavation confirmed the presence of massive mudbrick walls on sand. Ushabti and shabti figurines were found nearby, as well as a limestone altar with channels containing dried remains consistent with traces of animal blood.

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