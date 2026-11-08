A passenger train derailed in Egypt’s Giza province, injuring at least 64 people. The train was travelling on the Cairo–Aswan route, and several of its carriages overturned near the Gerza interchange, The National reports.

Evacuation of the injured

Fifty-two ambulances were deployed to evacuate the injured. According to Egypt’s Ministry of Health, 54 injured people were taken to Al-Wasta Hospital in Beni Suef province, while another 10 were taken to Al-Ayyat Hospital in Giza.

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Hospital operations

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ordered hospitals and medical facilities in Giza and Beni Suef to raise their level of readiness and provide the injured with the necessary emergency and medical care. The ministry stated that it is monitoring the condition of the injured and ensuring they receive the full range of medical assistance.

Railway accidents are not uncommon in Egypt. The publication notes that common causes of such incidents in the country include human error at railway crossings and failures of signalling systems. Egypt has been spending billions of dollars for several years to modernise its railway network, trains and tracks.

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