In Egypt, a minibus collided with a large truck on a highway west of Cairo. The crash killed 10 people and injured another 24, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Health.

Where the accident occurred

The crash occurred near the city of 6th of October, a major satellite city in Giza Governorate located on the western outskirts of the Egyptian capital. According to officials, 10 of those injured are in critical condition.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the figures for the dead and injured are preliminary. Authorities continue to assess the situation after the collision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A series of fatal road accidents

The crash was the latest in a series of deadly road incidents in Egypt. Road accidents in the country injure more than 75,000 people and kill over 5,000 annually, according to Egypt’s state statistics agency.

Earlier this month, west of Cairo, 13 people were killed and 34 injured when a large truck crashed into a tourist bus. Last month, a bus accident on the Sinai Peninsula claimed the lives of 22 people, including 10 tourists from Jordan.

In August, at least 18 people, many of them children, were killed in northern Egypt when two pickup trucks carrying agricultural day laborers collided.

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