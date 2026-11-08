Two trains collided on November 8 in the Al-Ayat area of Egypt’s Giza Governorate, about 52 kilometers south of Cairo. At least four people were killed and another 88 were injured, Euronews reports, citing Egyptian authorities.

Collision on route to Aswan

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Transport, a train heading to the Fayoum Governorate in the country’s southwest crashed into the rear of another train travelling to the southern Aswan Governorate. One of the trains derailed as a result of the impact. Authorities did not specify which train derailed.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for medical care. The number of fatalities and injuries was confirmed by Egypt’s Ministry of Health.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

President orders investigation into accident

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on social media that he had ordered an immediate investigation into the causes of the accident and the identification of those responsible. The Egyptian National Railways Authority said it had dispatched emergency services and cranes to the scene to remove the wreckage and restore train traffic as soon as possible.

In September, two freight trains collided in the same area. The driver and his assistant were injured at the time.

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