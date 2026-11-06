At the end of October, Yemen recorded 9,730 casualties as a result of the military escalation: 1,771 people were killed and another 7,959 were injured. Over five days, the number of such cases increased by 658, while the average daily number of casualties rose from approximately 93 to 132, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing data from medical organizations and a health cluster report.

Lahj governorate was hit hardest

In Lahj governorate, 309 casualties were registered, accounting for 47% of new cases. The highest mortality rate was recorded in Marib governorate, where 36 of 172 casualties died. On October 30 alone, 117 casualties, including 20 fatalities, were reported in the Al-Juba and Harib districts and on the front line in Al-Jawf.

The health cluster, which brings together 31 sectors, warned of deteriorating services on Yemen’s western coast. In the Al-Waziya district, all three medical facilities supported by partners ceased operations. Access restrictions also prevented the collection of data for October in the Dubab district.

Displacement and shortage of aid

According to the International Organization for Migration, the number of internally displaced persons in Yemen exceeded 320,000, with most people having left their homes during the past two months. Since the beginning of last year, about 43,000 people have been displaced from the Al-Mudharaba and Al-Ara districts in Lahj, while more than 56,000 displaced people are in the temporary capital, Aden.

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In Taiz, prices for essential goods increased three to five times. The report also recorded 28 new or re-established settlements for 21,273 people without separate administration and humanitarian support. Another 74,456 people lived at 105 locations in the western districts of Taiz that came under Houthi control that month.

Healthcare system is underfunded

The World Health Organization funds nine mobile medical teams, compared with a need for 30–40, as well as four stationary medical centers, compared with a need for 25–35. At the same time, the number of cholera cases in the five most affected governorates decreased from 639 in the 40th epidemiological week to 443 in the 43rd. For 23 districts with a combined population of 2.25 million people, WHO identified receipt of one dose of oral cholera vaccine as a priority.

Humanitarian deliveries were hindered by access restrictions, which led to the cancellation of flights to Sana’a scheduled for October 29 and November 3. Of the $31 million needed for the 90-day humanitarian response plan, WHO received $3.7 million. The report described as critical unmet needs the patient referral system, a level-two surgical facility, expanded intensive care capacity, including fuel supplies for 77 medical facilities, and post-discharge rehabilitation.

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