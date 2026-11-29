The Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting the Houthis on Sunday called on civilians to evacuate Yemen’s Ras Isa port on the Red Sea coast. The appeal was issued out of concern for people’s safety.

Evacuation route

Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki published the appeal on social media platform X and added a map showing a designated evacuation route from Ras Isa, Anadolu Agency reports. He provided no other details regarding the appeal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rising tensions

The call for evacuation came amid heightened military tensions in Yemen between the country’s internationally recognized government and the Houthis. At the same time, the Houthis continue to carry out drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. The agency did not specify when exactly the evacuation is to take place or whom it covers.

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