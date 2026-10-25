The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said it recorded 1,891 crimes and violations against civilians and civilian objects in Yemen’s Taiz province from September 1 to October 22, which it attributes to the Houthis. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the network’s report said that 212 civilians were killed, including 38 children, seven of them infants, and 27 women.

Another 319 civilians were injured, according to the organization. They included 29 children and 46 women. The network also reported 23 cases of on-the-spot executions, five mass killings, and 314 cases of abduction and enforced disappearance. According to its data, 14 children were held hostage to pressure their families.

Shelling and destruction

The report states that the Houthis fired around 9,876 shells at residential areas during the specified period. In just one day, the network recorded 21 violations and approximately 213 shells fired at residential development. The shelling and sniper fire, according to the organization, affected the villages of Kahlan and al-Shakab, as well as the old airport area.

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The organization reported damage to 356 homes, of which 98 were completely destroyed and another three were blown up. According to its information, Houthi representatives raided 516 homes while searching for people suspected of ties to government forces.

Supply restrictions

The network also accused the Houthis of tightening the blockade of the province from September 3 and setting up 26 illegal checkpoints and barriers. It claims that this obstructed the delivery to the province of food, medicines, fuel, drinking water, oxygen cylinders, children’s vaccines, and medicines for chronic diseases.

The report says that a shortage of fuel for generators threatens the operation of hospitals, oncology centers, and hemodialysis units. The escalation, according to the network’s assessment, caused the displacement of about 280,000 people. The organization called for Taiz city to be declared a disaster city, for attacks to stop, for the blockade to be lifted, for roads to be opened, and for humanitarian aid access to be ensured.

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