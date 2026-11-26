In Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross organized the first exchange of the remains of people killed in fighting since July between the country’s government and the Houthis. The operation lasted from November 24 to 26: the remains were transported from Houthi-controlled Dhamar to the government-controlled Lahij province, and from Lahij to Sanaa, Anadolu Agency reports.

The committee did not specify the number of remains transferred, noting that they would be identified by the relevant authorities. The exchange was carried out at the request of both sides of the conflict. The operation took place after the sides signed a joint declaration in Muscat in December 2025 on handling the remains of the dead while preserving their dignity.

Fighting near Sanaa

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army reported clashes with the Houthis in the Mahzam-Mas area of the Majzar district in the north of Marib province, about 80 kilometers from Sanaa. This is the first time the military has specified the distance from one of the fronts to the capital since fighting intensified in July.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The army also reported clashes southeast of the city of Al-Hazm in the northern province of Al-Jawf and airstrikes on Houthi positions in Taiz province. A Yemeni armed forces spokesperson said government troops, supported by the Popular Resistance, carried out 767 target-strike operations, including 30 airstrikes, 665 artillery strikes, 39 drone strikes, and 33 strikes using rocket launchers.

Casualties since August

The World Health Organization reported that from August through November 23, 2,361 people were killed and another 10,982 were injured as a result of the escalation of hostilities in Yemen. In total, this amounts to 13,343 dead and injured. The WHO did not specify whether these figures include civilians, military personnel, or both categories.

During the week from November 17 to 23, the organization recorded 101 deaths and 463 injuries. Marib had the highest number of casualties during this period, with 60 deaths and 335 injuries.

Read us on