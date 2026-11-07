Yemen reports 27 dead after strikes in Sanaa province — Al Jazeera

The Houthis said that a series of strikes on the village of ash-Shariya, north of Yemen’s capital Sanaa, killed at least 27 people and injured around 30 others. Anis al-Asbahi, a spokesperson for the Sanaa-based Health Ministry, said that most of the victims were women and children.

As Al Jazeera reports, the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, accused the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that supports Yemen’s government forces of carrying out the strikes. Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council, said the group would retaliate for the attack. Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government did not comment on the reports of strikes, while Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify the information.

Fighting in Marib and Al-Jawf

Meanwhile, Yemen’s government forces said that, with support from combat aircraft and drones, they repelled a Houthi offensive in Marib province after several hours of fighting. They claimed that the military destroyed enemy fortifications and military equipment.

Government forces also reported advances into areas of Al-Jawf province controlled by the Houthis. Fighting there continued for a third day as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, launched more than a month ago by the internationally recognized government to retake territories controlled by the Houthis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mutual accusations

Colonel Majed al-Nazili, a spokesperson for government forces, said the army carried out 875 attacks on Houthi positions, neutralized around 130 commanders and fighters from the group, and destroyed or disabled 50 vehicles and missile launchers. Al Jazeera was unable to independently verify these claims.

The day before, the Houthis and Yemen’s government also accused each other of an attack on a market in Taiz, where civilians were killed. The Houthis said that 55 civilians had been killed over two days by Saudi airstrikes, while government representatives placed responsibility for most of the victims on the Houthis.

Separately, the Houthis reported six attacks involving ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against targets in Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni provinces of Al-Jawf and Marib. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said a Houthi ballistic missile was intercepted over the Riyadh region.

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