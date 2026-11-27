In Yemen’s Taiz province, the government’s Office for the Siege said that from August 10 to November 17, 42 women and girls were killed and another 161 were injured as a result of Houthi shelling and sniper fire. The office also reported the forced displacement of tens of thousands of women amid the ongoing military escalation.

The office placed responsibility on the Houthis for violations against women and girls, including direct shelling, sniper attacks, and killings. These figures are a statement by a Taiz government body.

Strikes in Taiz and Al-Jawf

According to Anadolu Agency, on November 27, the Yemeni army said its air force struck Houthi positions on Mount Dhahik, on the Al-Akrud front in southern Taiz. The military provided no information on the results of the airstrike.

The Al-Akrud front is strategically important because of its proximity to the southern entrance to Taiz and Mount Sabir, which overlooks a significant part of the city. The official military website September Net also reported drone strikes by government forces on Houthi vehicles on several fronts in the northern province of Al-Jawf. No consequences of these strikes were reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meanwhile, the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes in the provinces of Taiz, Al Hudaydah, and Saada. Anadolu Agency presented this as a statement by the group.

Police officer’s death in Lahj

In the southwestern province of Lahj, Green City police chief Captain Awas Mohammed Iskandar died from his wounds. According to local sources cited by the independent website Al-Masdar Online, he was wounded on November 24 in an explosion targeting his patrol in the Al-Fayoush area.

The circumstances of the explosion and the identities of those involved remain unknown. According to the agency, fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the Houthis has intensified since July, including in the provinces of Taiz, Lahj, and Marib.

Read us on