Yemeni security forces in Shabwa province detained 13 suspected members of a Houthi cell and seized a truck carrying weapons, ammunition and explosives. According to The National, the operation was announced by the office of Shabwa Governor Awad al-Wazir, who also heads the provincial security committee.

Weapons delivered by sea

According to preliminary investigation data, the cargo was delivered by boat and handed over to cell members on Yemen’s southern coast. A report submitted to the governor states that the shipment was to be moved onward for the Houthis.

Items seized included sniper rifles, ammunition, improvised explosive devices that authorities described as particularly destructive, and various types of shells. The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement seeking to establish the circumstances of the smuggling, possible participants in a wider network and other individuals involved.

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Attack on Rapid Response Forces

The seizure came several days after a ballistic missile strike on fighters of the Rapid Response Forces in Shabwa. According to the governor’s office, 77 people were killed and another 195 were injured in the attack.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike, saying they had targeted a gathering of “Saudi enemy” forces allegedly commanded by Saudi Arabian officers. The group also claimed that Saudi military personnel were among the dozens killed and wounded. Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Shabwa governor called on security and military units to strengthen readiness, surveillance and inspections on land and sea routes, as well as improve coordination and intelligence sharing to prevent further smuggling and infiltration attempts.

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