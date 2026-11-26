As Cyprus Mail reports, 72-year-old Palestinian woman Fadha Wadha was killed in overnight shooting in Jericho in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses and Palestinian officials said Israeli settlers fired on the area.

Residents’ accounts

According to eyewitnesses, a group of settlers began shooting near Wadha’s home. Palestinian residents responded by throwing stones to protect themselves. Later, witnesses said, other settlers arrived and opened fire on Palestinian homes.

Ahmed Aref, a relative of the deceased, said a bullet struck Wadha in the head while she was standing in front of her home. During the funeral, her daughter-in-law Naama Fidhat said that after settlers appeared in the area, residents had been subjected to constant attacks.

Injuries and detention of her son

The deceased woman’s son, Arafat, arrived at the house after hearing that his mother had been wounded. His wife, Naama Fidhat, said he was in a state of shock and accidentally drove into a settler’s car parked in the driveway. According to witnesses, no one was inside the vehicle.

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After that, settlers began shooting and wounded several people, including Arafat in the torso, eyewitnesses said. Fidhat said the ambulance taking her husband to a hospital in Ramallah was stopped by Israeli military personnel, who detained him. She said that in the morning, the military also detained her son, Fadha Wadha’s grandson.

Israeli military’s version

The Israeli military did not comment on the woman’s death, but reported an incident in which a car carrying Palestinians allegedly accelerated toward an Israeli vehicle and crashed into it. According to the military, the Palestinians got out of the car and attacked Israelis, after which the latter opened fire. The military reported casualties on both sides.

About two weeks ago, settlers moved into homes in the Duyuk al-Tahta area on the outskirts of Jericho. The Binyamin Council, which represents settlers in the area, said it had purchased eight homes from Palestinians. Jericho Governor Hussein Hamayel had previously said the land could not have been legally purchased because it belongs to the state.

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