In Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel, a project is underway to adapt a street in the Christian Quarter for wheelchair users and parents with strollers. The road dates to approximately 135 CE, when the city was called Aelia Capitolina under Roman rule. The work предусматривает preserving the original stone paving, the Jerusalem Post reports.

How the street will be equipped

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs, the Jerusalem Municipality’s accessibility department, the Israel Antiquities Authority, and East Jerusalem Development Ltd. The work is being carried out with consideration for the local terrain and with the involvement of accessibility consultants. Underground water supply and electricity networks are also planned to be replaced.

Experts from the Israel Antiquities Authority documented 50 stones of the Roman paving. About half of them were assessed as being in a difficult condition for conservation. The ancient surface will be completely dismantled: each stone will be numbered, measured and documented before removal. After assessing their condition, specialists will determine which stones will be returned to the street and which will remain in storage.

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Preserving the historic paving

The original Roman paving will be relaid on the eastern side of the street in a strip about one and a half metres wide. The western section will be covered with a level surface suitable for wheelchair movement. During the work, building façades, awnings and connections to adjacent streets will also be upgraded.

The first work involving the Roman paving of this street was carried out in 1977 as part of infrastructure and market upgrades in the Old City. At that time, archaeologists discovered remains of a Byzantine-period road at a depth of about 60 centimetres, which they linked to the medieval Patriarchal Street. These stones were raised to the current road level and integrated into its surface.

According to project participants, about six kilometres of alleyways have already been made accessible in the Old City, across an area of about one square kilometre within the city walls.

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