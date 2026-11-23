In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union's EU Academy learning platform was not operating on Monday due to a broader cyberattack on the European Commission. The platform is an educational hub with courses and seminars prepared by EU institutions, Channel NewsAsia reports. The cyberattack on the Commission was reported last week.

Users' data leaked

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said that EU Academy was affected as part of an identified cyber campaign against the Commission. According to him, the incident resulted in a leak of the platform users' personal data.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

EU Academy users were informed about the incident through the platform's website on Monday. At the time of the spokesperson's statement, the platform remained unavailable.

Investigation continues

The European Commission continues its investigation to establish who is behind the cyberattack. Regnier stressed that the Commission cannot currently disclose information about those who may have been involved in the incident.

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