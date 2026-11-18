In the EU, the number of bloodstream infections caused by the treatment-resistant bacterium Klebsiella pneumoniae rose by 72% between 2019 and 2025. This significantly moves the EU further away from its goal of reducing the figure by 5% by 2030, Politico reports, citing data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Antibiotic resistance

Infections associated with this bacterium pose a significant threat to patients in hospitals. Their mortality rate usually ranges from 40% to 70%. Some strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae develop resistance to nearly all antibiotics, including new drugs, and can cause severe illness and death.

Christian Giske, head of the programme to combat such infections at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, called the data on treatment-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae the biggest concern among the information collected over the past year on drug-resistant bacteria in Europe. Antimicrobial resistance is estimated to cause 35,000 deaths annually in EU countries, Iceland and Norway.

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Prevention in hospitals

The Centre called for stronger infection control in healthcare facilities, as the bacterium is transmitted between patients. This includes thorough hand hygiene, the proper use of personal protective equipment, and effective cleaning and disinfection of premises.

At the same time, EU countries managed to reduce the number of bloodstream infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus: in 2025, there were 19% fewer than in 2019. This exceeded the target of a 15% reduction by 2030. However, the number of cases of drug-resistant infections caused by Escherichia coli rose by 16.4% over the same period, instead of the planned 10% reduction.

Antibiotic consumption in the EU decreased by 5% in 2019–2025, although the target for 2030 calls for a 20% reduction. The share of antibiotics meeting World Health Organization criteria reached 62.5% in 2025, compared with a target level of at least 65%.

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