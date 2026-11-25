In the European Union, the incidence of bloodstream infections caused by three types of antibiotic-resistant bacteria increased in 2025, although overall antibiotic consumption declined. As News-Medical reports, the EU met only one of five targets for antibiotic consumption and antimicrobial resistance set for 2030.

Antibiotic consumption declined

In 2025, overall antibiotic consumption in the EU was 6.9% lower than a year earlier. At the same time, it was only 5% below the 2019 level, while the EU target calls for a 20% reduction by 2030.

The share of Access antibiotics under the World Health Organization classification increased from 61.5% in 2024 to 62.5% in 2025. The target is at least 65%. Nine EU countries reached this level in 2025, while eight have maintained it since 2019.

Resistance indicators increased

The incidence of bloodstream infections caused by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus increased from 4.50 to 4.56 cases per 100,000 population. Despite this, it remained 19% lower than in 2019 and did not exceed the 2030 target threshold of 4.79 cases per 100,000 population.

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The incidence of infections caused by Escherichia coli resistant to third-generation cephalosporins increased from 11.08 to 12.13 cases per 100,000 population. This is 16.4% above the 2019 baseline and higher than the target of 9.38 cases.

Infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae increased from 3.50 to 3.75 cases per 100,000 population. Since 2019, their incidence has risen by 72%, although the EU target calls for a 5% reduction.

The study authors stress the need to strengthen infection control in hospitals, including adherence to hand hygiene, cleaning, screening and patient isolation. They also call for antibiotic stewardship programmes involving proper diagnostics, drug selection, dosage and treatment duration.

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