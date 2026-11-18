In 2025, wildfires in the European Union burned 1,079,538 hectares. According to a report by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, this season was the most intense in Europe since records began. As Anadolu Agency reports, the area burned was more than twice the 18-year average of 364,885 hectares.

The peak came in August

About half of the total area burned in the EU occurred during the first three weeks of August. Western Mediterranean countries accounted for 52% of the burned area in the European Union. Spain and Portugal together accounted for 63% of the total.

Data from 46 countries and territories

The European Forest Fire Information System, managed by the Joint Research Centre, recorded 23,180 fires in 46 countries and territories across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. They burned a total of 2,242,195 hectares — 20% more than in 2024 and nearly 2.5 times more than in 2023.

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National data from 35 countries and territories show that Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece had fewer fires than usual, but they covered larger areas. In nine countries, including Germany, the Netherlands and Norway, both the number of fires and the burned area exceeded the ten-year average. At the same time, Estonia recorded its quietest fire season since reporting began in 2000.

In the United Kingdom, 220 wildfires were recorded in March. In the Netherlands, the fire danger level reached its highest mark on April 5, while Sweden recorded a high danger level as early as April 3.

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