New Euro 7 requirements for cars came into force in the EU on Sunday. For the first time, they regulate particle emissions resulting from brake and tyre wear and set minimum requirements for the performance and durability of traction batteries. As Euronews reports, the rules do not tighten the current Euro 6 standards for tailpipe emissions.

Limits for brakes and tyre testing

The European Commission considers tyre emissions to be the main source of microplastics entering the environment. At the same time, brake and tyre wear could account for up to 90% of all particles generated by road transport in the near future.

For cars with conventional brakes, a fine particulate matter emissions limit of 7 mg per kilometre has been set. For fully electric models, the limit is 3 mg per kilometre. Such vehicles often use energy recovery systems that reduce the need to use conventional brakes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The regulation also provides for special tests to measure emissions from tyre wear. This is expected to encourage manufacturers to use new materials and improve tyre durability.

Battery requirements and environmental passport

Manufacturers of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will have to ensure minimum traction battery performance levels. Until a vehicle reaches five years of use or 100,000 kilometres, the battery must retain at least 80% of its original performance. By eight years or 160,000 kilometres, this figure must be no less than 72%.

Euro 7 also introduces an environmental vehicle passport. It must provide users with data on CO2 emissions, fuel and electricity consumption, battery life, and electric driving range. The new requirements may increase vehicle prices because of monitoring systems and additional equipment.

Read us on