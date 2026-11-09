Researchers analyzed 9,000 organic Google search results in 30 European countries and found that 36.3% of links to platforms for purchasing medicines led to sellers without recognized legal authorization. The study included 27 EU member states, as well as Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

As News-Medical reports, 3,839 links out of 9,000 results, or 42.6%, directed users to retail platforms selling medicines. Of these, 63.7% led to legal pharmacies, while 36.3% led to illegal sellers. The authors checked licenses, official verification logos, national pharmacy registers, and databases of fraudulent websites.

The share of illegal links depended on the medicine

The share of links to illegal sellers varied significantly depending on the type of medicine. It was 1.4% for paracetamol and 5.5% for ibuprofen. At the same time, illegal resources accounted for 55.1% of links for amoxicillin, 76.2% for alprazolam, and 77.5% for clonazepam.

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Overall, for controlled substances, links to illegal sellers appeared more than three times as often as links to legal pharmacies. Among all identified links to illegal sellers, 56.6% were associated with so-called search result poisoning — a manipulation in which compromised third-party websites redirect visitors to domains of illegal pharmacies.

Connection with online sales rules

Search queries were collected from March 2023 to April 2024, using phrases translated into the main languages of the respective countries to purchase six active pharmaceutical ingredients. Advertising and personalized results were not included in the sample.

In countries where online sales of both prescription and over-the-counter medicines are permitted, the first ten results contained approximately 69% fewer links to illegal sellers than in countries where online sales are prohibited. However, the authors stressed that the observational nature of the study does not allow a cause-and-effect relationship to be established. In Croatia and Greece, illegal sellers outnumbered legal pharmacies among the first ten results, while in Cyprus researchers found no links to legal pharmacies. At the same time, Sweden and Norway, where online sales of prescription medicines are allowed, had the highest overall share of links to illegal sellers.

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