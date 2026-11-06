In 22 of the 24 European countries covered by an analysis by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), annual investment in electricity grids in 2025 was higher than in 2019. On average, the increase was 155%, OilPrice reports, citing ACER’s monitoring report, “Energy Infrastructure Development in Europe 2026.”

The largest increase in Germany

The most significant increase in investment in grid infrastructure was recorded in Germany, at 505% compared with 2019. In Greece, investment rose by 327%, and in Sweden by 310%.

Only Luxembourg and Norway spent less on electricity grids in 2025 than in 2019. Overall, ACER analyzed data from 24 countries.

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Plans through 2030

According to the regulator’s estimates, 15 of 18 countries, or 83%, expect further growth in investment in 2030 compared with 2025. On average, they forecast an increase of 134%. The largest growth is expected in the Netherlands, where investment could rise nearly fivefold compared with the 2025 level.

Estonia, Latvia, and Cyprus are the only EU countries forecasting a reduction in such spending. At the same time, ACER urged caution in assessing these forecasts because of repeated delays and postponements of transmission grid development projects.

According to the European Commission’s estimates, between €2 trillion and €2.3 trillion will be needed to meet electricity grid needs by 2050. By the end of the decade, the EU will require €584 billion in investment: about 40% of distribution grids in the bloc are more than 40 years old, while the capacity of cross-border lines is planned to be doubled by 2030.

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