In Europe, including at an industrial plant in Germany, high electricity prices are already affecting production. Contracts for electricity supplies for each of the next three months are trading at around €200 per megawatt-hour — approximately twice the levels of last winter, The Japan Times reports. The publication cites the rapid rise in natural gas prices as the main reason for the increase.

Production stoppages

At a steel plant in Germany, there are increasingly hours when producing steel is too expensive. Plant manager Uwe Reineke receives emails twice a day with electricity prices for the following day. Based on this data, the plant determines during which hours it can afford to operate.

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In autumn, the plant, owned by the Italian Feralpi group, repeatedly halted production because of high electricity costs, although it had orders to fulfill.

Situation on the wholesale market

According to The Japan Times, the situation indicates the beginning of a second major energy crisis in Europe in less than five years. The crisis is already evident on wholesale electricity markets and may later affect consumers.

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