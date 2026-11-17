Institutions and companies in European countries have received more than 8,000 false bomb threats over the past month. According to Reuters calculations published by the Jerusalem Post, schools in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Italy were most frequently targeted. Threats were also sent to airlines, airports, media outlets, charitable organizations and private individuals.

School evacuations and flight disruptions

The campaign led to the cancellation and diversion of dozens of flights, interruptions to television broadcasts, and thousands of schoolchildren being sent home. The Reuters count is based on statements by officials, media reports and data from cybersecurity companies Proofpoint and Mimecast.

On October 19, about 300 schools in Northern Ireland received an identical email about an allegedly planted bomb. On the same day, at least 33 schools were targeted in Scotland, while about 25 institutions in Bulgaria, mostly medical facilities, also received threats. Some of the emails had the subject line “Death is near.”

From November 2 to 6, more than 50 flights operated by about 15 airlines received false bomb threats, flight-tracking service AirNav Radar reported. In particular, on November 2, a Wizz Air aircraft flying from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest.

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A new wave in November

On November 6, the newsrooms of France’s TF1, Bulgaria’s Nova and Irish public broadcaster RTÉ received threats. Employees at RTÉ headquarters were evacuated, and some of the broadcaster’s programs temporarily went off the air. Proofpoint said that at least 12 media organizations were targeted around this time.

On November 11, about 6,300 Italian schools received bomb messages allegedly sent in the name of “Misogynistan,” a possible reference to the Russian anti-feminist group Male State. Police also reported threats against about 1,000 schools in Scotland and 300 schools in Northern Ireland; Irish media reported another approximately 300 schools in Ireland.

Investigators check for a possible connection

Reuters was unable to independently verify that all of the emails were sent by one group. At the same time, Mimecast noted that the November wave affected nearly the same schools in Scotland as the October wave, which may indicate the use of a single recipient list. Police Scotland said it does not rule out a connection between the incidents and is continuing its investigation.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said foreign interference was possible, mentioning the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — or other countries. According to him, Europol is trying to establish the source of the threats. The founder of Male State said he had no connection to the November messages.

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