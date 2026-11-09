Staff at Australia’s Federation University held a 24-hour strike over pay, job security, workloads and involvement in the institution’s future decisions. The action took place after eight months of unsuccessful negotiations over a collective agreement, ABC News Australia reports.

The university has campuses in Ballarat, Berwick, Gippsland, Melbourne and Wimmera. According to ABC, staff are due to hold three more work stoppages next week, which could affect the release of student grades.

Statement on subject cuts

Two weeks earlier, Federation University management announced cuts to 87% of humanities subjects and the closure of the bachelor’s degree programme in criminal justice at all campuses except Berwick.

Matthew Abbott, a senior humanities lecturer and president of the local branch of the National Tertiary Education Union, said staff in humanities disciplines and criminal justice were called to an urgent meeting with 10 minutes’ notice. According to him, employees were given only a few hours to explain why their subjects and programmes should not be cancelled.

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Abbott said that after the union filed a formal complaint, management withdrew the announcement and described it as a misunderstanding.

The university’s position

In a statement, Federation University denied that it was cutting 87% of humanities subjects. A university representative said the institution was reviewing courses and subjects with low student enrolments, while humanities, social work and visual arts remained an important part of its educational offering.

The university also said that the federal Job-ready Graduates policy had significantly increased student contributions for many humanities disciplines and created considerable pressure on the institution. The university representative referred to an independent analysis which, he said, showed that these changes had a disproportionate impact on students from low socioeconomic backgrounds, regional residents, women and Indigenous peoples.

Abbott said staff were concerned about potential job losses and a lack of information about management decisions. Rachel Fernald, a lecturer in social work and social services, also expressed concern about the university’s future.

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