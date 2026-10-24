At Fernando Air Base south of Manila, Philippines, two military aircraft collided in midair during a training exercise. Four pilots were killed in the crash, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing the Philippine Air Force.

Training accident

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. Two single-propeller SF-260 aircraft were involved in the collision and crashed within the air base grounds.

Philippine Air Force spokesperson Colonel Elvin Capinguian said there were no other casualties as a result of the crash.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the causes

The Air Force has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. As a precautionary measure, the operation of all SF-260 aircraft has been temporarily suspended.

In May, two military pilots were killed when another SF-260 crashed during a training flight in Benguet province in northern Philippines.

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