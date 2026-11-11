In Finland, changes to the social security and taxation systems during the term of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s government will reduce the income of households with the lowest incomes by an average of about €80 per month per adult. The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reached these conclusions, YLE News reports.

Income decline in the lowest decile

According to THL’s assessment, the combined impact of government changes in 2023–2027 will reduce the income of households in the lowest decile of the income distribution by 8%. At the same time, the number of people with low incomes will increase by approximately 102,000, including around 22,000 children.

Researchers used detailed monthly income data from the Finnish Tax Administration. THL noted that the updated model showed a smaller impact of legislative changes on low-income households than previously assumed. The previous assessment, which covered changes in 2024–2025, projected an increase of 110,000 people with low incomes, including 27,000 children.

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Who will be affected most by the changes

THL links the income losses primarily to cuts in housing allowance and unemployment benefits in 2024–2025. According to the institute’s assessment, students are expected to face the largest proportional income decline as a result of legislative changes.

In monetary terms, the largest losses, according to the study, will be incurred by unemployed people who work part-time and apply for or receive unemployment benefits from Kela, Finland’s social insurance institution.

Meanwhile, in the highest income decile, net incomes are expected to increase by about 1%, or approximately €50 per month per adult, according to THL. This is mainly explained by tax cuts that largely apply to employed people. THL described the expected impact of changes set to take effect next year as insignificant.

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