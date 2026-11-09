At the Save the Chimps sanctuary near Fort Pierce, Florida, staff had to deliver food to a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Caleb using a drone. Heavy rains flooded the sanctuary grounds, while the animal remained in an open area cut off from other sections by water, Taipei Times reports.

A drone for food and blankets

Downpours covered southeastern and central Florida from November 1 through Tuesday last week. Canals overflowed and flooded the sanctuary's internal roads, which are normally used by golf carts to transport about 1.4 tonnes of food for chimpanzees every day.

Staff initially used a high-clearance vehicle, but it broke down. They then deployed a drone that the organization had previously purchased for emergencies. Caleb was sent packages of food and blankets until he moved on his own to a more accessible part of the grounds.

The sanctuary released a video showing the chimpanzee taking a banana from a paper bag dropped by the drone. Later, Caleb carefully crossed a rope stretched over the flooded area.

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The animals remained safe

The chimpanzee care buildings were safe on higher ground. Some veterinarians and other staff stayed overnight on the 61-hectare site to ensure the animals were cared for.

Workers delivered food, medicines and other necessities for the remaining roughly 200 chimpanzees using trucks, one maintenance worker's personal vehicle and a tractor. According to facilities director Mark Yohannan, the animals received food, bananas and oranges on time.

By Saturday, the water level had dropped significantly, and about 20% of the internal roads were already free of water. The organization appealed to the public for help repairing damaged buildings and equipment; one donor agreed to match such contributions.

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