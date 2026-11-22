On the U.S. East Coast, in the state of Florida, prolonged downpours have caused widespread flooding in residential areas. A state of emergency was declared in part of the state after more than 30 cm of rain fell along the Atlantic coast over two days. Families are leaving flooded homes by boat, while rescue services are assisting people stranded in houses and vehicles, UPI reports.

Evacuation of residents and animals

In Daytona Beach, rescuers again responded on Saturday to flooded neighborhoods where people remained in homes and vehicles. Police worked in waist-deep water for nearly 10 hours. Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported residents by airboats to vehicles adapted for travel on flooded roads and also helped medical personnel take patients from the Midtown area to Halifax Hospital.

In the city of Cocoa, local resident Melissa Tito told AccuWeather that water suddenly began flooding her home overnight. By morning, the water level in all rooms had reached her waist. In Edgewater, rescuers went door to door and evacuated families with small children and an infant. In one home, there were about 45 cm of water when help arrived.

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Volunteers also evacuated horses, chickens, ducks and a pig from a flooded equestrian center in Cocoa. Brevard County authorities directed displaced residents to temporary shelter centers in Cocoa and Melbourne, which accept people with special medical needs and pets. Residents were urged to conserve water due to pressure on drainage systems and to avoid contact with floodwater, which may contain sewage, chemicals and debris.

Rainfall totals and forecast

According to National Weather Service data released on Friday, 24.26 inches, or about 616 mm, of rain has fallen near Cocoa Beach since Tuesday. South of Titusville, 22.49 inches were recorded, while Merritt Island received 22 inches. Daytona Beach Airport received 16.11 inches of rain, while 14.73 inches fell near Port Orange.

The heaviest rain is shifting to northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia, where AccuWeather forecasts another 10 to 20 cm of rainfall, and 20 to 30 cm in some areas. Meteorologists warn that high river levels may persist much longer than the downpours themselves. Significant flooding near Cocoa may continue until December, while minor flooding may last until January.

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