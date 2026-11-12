Authorities in the city of Delray Beach, Florida, announced the cancellation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade and a Pride event scheduled for 2027. The city administration explained the decision by citing a new state law that limits municipalities’ ability to organize, fund or promote events related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

As The Guardian reports, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the law in April, and it will take effect on January 1. The city’s statement said the restrictions apply to certain programs and events designed or implemented with regard to ethnic origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.

Delray Beach officials concluded that in 2027 they do not have the legal right to organize, fund or promote these events.

Search for private funding

Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney said that after the cancellation was announced, he received numerous messages from outraged residents. According to him, he is working with city officials and several organizations to find a way to hold the March parade in 2027 using private funds.

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Carney called the St. Patrick’s Day parade an important part of community life in Delray Beach. He promised to regularly inform residents about further decisions but did not provide details of a possible mechanism for holding the event.

Community reaction and exceptions

The cancellation of the parade and Pride event sparked dissatisfaction among local residents and business owners. For entrepreneurs, these periods traditionally rank among the most profitable weekends of the year, while the St. Patrick’s Day parade usually attracts tens of thousands of visitors.

The law is officially called Florida Senate Bill 1134. It does not apply to events held on federal holidays dedicated to ethnic diversity, including Martin Luther King Day, Juneteenth and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Other Florida cities are also assessing the consequences of the new restrictions, but no cancellations of other events have been reported so far.

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