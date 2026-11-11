In the swamps of Florida, United States, researchers discovered the mushroom Galerina indica, which contains both psilocybin and amatoxins. This is the first known mushroom species in which a combination of a psychoactive substance and toxins associated with the most dangerous poisonous mushrooms has been recorded, Live Science reports.

An unusual combination of substances

The study on G. indica was published in the journal Current Biology on November 11. Scientists collected five samples of mushrooms from the Galerina genus, which includes more than 300 species worldwide and contains many poisonous mushrooms. The G. indica samples grew on moss-covered, decaying palm trunks in Florida swamps.

The largest fruiting bodies reached approximately 0.5 centimeters in height, while the caps were up to 0.25 centimeters in diameter. Chemical analysis detected psilocybin and several amatoxins, including one amatoxin that had not previously been documented in mushrooms.

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Study of the mushroom's genes

The authors compared the genes of G. indica with those of other psilocybin-producing mushrooms. They found a shared evolutionary origin for these genes, although the mushrooms themselves are distantly related. The genes associated with psilocybin production in G. indica are arranged differently than in other such mushrooms.

This may indicate horizontal gene transfer — the transfer of genetic material between organisms rather than through inheritance from parents to offspring. According to the researchers' estimate, the ability to produce psilocybin may have emerged in this lineage about 15.5 million years ago. At the same time, the scientists suggest that the genes may have entered this lineage as a result of two separate transfer episodes, which may have occurred more recently — about 6 million years ago.

Possible protection from being eaten

Scientists suggest that the simultaneous production of two substances that can incapacitate organisms may have become protection against being eaten. At the same time, they stress that this version remains a hypothesis for now. Further research into the role of these compounds in food chains is needed to test it.

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