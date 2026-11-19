On the Atlantic coast of the US state of Florida, an intense storm that began on November 17, 2026, brought more than a foot of rainfall — over 30 centimetres — in 24 hours. Water flooded streets and began entering residential homes. This was reported by The Independent.

Second episode in three weeks

The new downpours occurred less than three weeks after other extreme rainfall in part of the region. Forecasters also warned of the likelihood of further rain. In Fort Lauderdale, residents watched water rise in yards already saturated with moisture.

In April 2023, more than 25 inches of rain, or about 64 centimetres, fell in Fort Lauderdale within 24 hours. As the publication notes, even hurricanes rarely bring such an amount of rain to one place in such a short period of time.

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Risks for vulnerable communities

The article’s author, Smeeta Rao, an associate professor of social work at Ohio State University, notes that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, making downpours more intense. According to her, the risks are especially high as the effects of a strong El Niño manifest themselves in 2026–2027.

Residents of low-lying areas, low-income people, elderly people and renters who have limited opportunities to protect their homes or recover quickly after a disaster are the most vulnerable to flash floods. A 2023 study covering 29,070 housing units in the United States found that 57% of respondents said they were not prepared for a disaster with supplies of food and water, emergency funds and transportation.

Among possible measures, Rao named investments in drainage systems, flood-control infrastructure, strengthening power grids and affordable safe housing. Informing residents about risks and involving vulnerable communities in developing emergency response plans are also important.

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