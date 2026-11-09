In the coming days, the legendary transatlantic liner SS United States is scheduled to be deliberately sunk off the coast of Florida. The vessel is to become an artificial reef; according to the plan, it will be the world’s largest facility of this type created through controlled sinking, RMF24 reports.

Preparations for the sinking

Okaloosa County in Florida purchased the liner for $1 million. Another $13 million was allocated to prepare the vessel for sinking and remove hazardous materials. The SS United States was towed to a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, where it underwent the necessary work.

If the operation proceeds as planned, the ship’s hull will rest more than 35 km off the coast of Florida, between Pensacola and Destin. The liner’s two distinctive funnels are to be transferred to a planned museum dedicated to the ship’s history.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Record-breaking transatlantic liner

The SS United States entered service in 1952. During its maiden voyage, it reached a speed of about 70 km/h and set an Atlantic crossing record that, according to the publication, has still not been surpassed. Over nearly two decades of service, the liner carried four U.S. presidents, numerous celebrities and tens of thousands of passengers.

In 1969, the vessel was withdrawn from service amid the development of jet aviation, after which it stood in Philadelphia for almost 30 years. Susan Gibbs, president of the SS United States Conservancy, called the liner an American symbol that brings people together.

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