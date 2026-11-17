About 146,000 people took part in nationwide protests in France on Tuesday over the cost of living and in support of higher wages. According to France 24, the country’s Interior Ministry said that 28,000 participants gathered in Paris. Trade unions estimated the total number of protesters at more than 500,000, including 175,000 in the capital.

Turnout declined compared with the previous action

The current mobilization was smaller than the previous joint day of protests on November 5. At that time, the Interior Ministry counted 575,000 participants nationwide, including 65,000 in Paris.

High school students, university students, public-sector workers and some employees of private companies joined the actions. This was already the third call for a strike by public-sector workers since September. They were called to strike after trade union negotiations with Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu failed to meet wage demands.

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Trade union demands and budget constraints

For the fourth consecutive year, the government did not provide for a general pay rise for civil servants in its draft budget. Trade unions consider this unacceptable and say that the purchasing power of public-sector workers has declined by 16% since 2017.

Participants also raised concerns about the condition of schools, hospitals and other public services. Aurélane Thos, a nurse at a Paris hospital, told AFP that protesters were concerned about the worsening situation in education, healthcare and public services. In Lyon, thousands of people marched through the city with a banner reading, “Enough sacrifices from workers.”

According to the authorities, most demonstrations took place peacefully. At the same time, security forces were deployed over fears of possible violence, and the sale of firecrackers was temporarily banned. During protests last month, looting and the arson of a building occurred in Lyon; more than 2,000 people were detained across the country at that time.

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