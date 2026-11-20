In Besançon, France, 92-year-old Colette Woronoff died after severe hyperthermia during a heatwave. During the night, her husband called their daughter Anne-Sophie and told her that his wife had fallen and started having convulsions. Paramedics who arrived at the apartment recorded the woman’s body temperature at 42.6°C. The family told this story in an article by The Guardian.

Medical assistance

Colette Woronoff was taken to hospital, where doctors used ice baths to lower her body temperature. According to Anne-Sophie Woronoff, her mother’s condition improved for a time afterwards: she woke up and smiled at her family. At the same time, a doctor explained to the family that the extremely high temperature had damaged her heart, liver, lungs and brain.

The woman remained in hospital until Wednesday. Her loved ones were able to be with her day and night and say goodbye before her death.

Heat in eastern France

According to her daughter, her parents’ seventh-floor apartment had no air conditioning. The windows could be opened on both sides to create a draft, but on the night Colette became ill, she opened the windows but did not open the shutters. Anne-Sophie also said that she had advised her mother to drink more water and take showers.

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The daughters lived nearby: one could arrive in about 10 minutes, another in 15 minutes, and Anne-Sophie herself in 20 minutes. Caregivers, a physiotherapist and nurses visited the couple regularly. On Saturday, a sister visited their parents and brought fans; according to her, they were feeling well at the time.

Anne-Sophie Woronoff, who works as a physician-researcher, said she had not expected such a development. After her mother’s death, the family found it difficult to locate a funeral home because of the large number of deaths. Colette Woronoff’s ashes were buried in her ancestral village in Ardèche.

As The Guardian notes, citing a modelling study of 854 European cities, at least 50,000 people died because of the hot summer of 2026. Scientists said that two-thirds of heat-related deaths resulted from additional warming caused by fossil fuel pollution and the destruction of nature.

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